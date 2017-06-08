Building a State Championship basketball program

How do you build a state championship basketball program? Start ‘em young.

State champion Head Coach Kevin Richardson hosted the annual Lady Cat basketball camp Monday to Thursday starting with second graders all the way up to incoming freshman. The camp introduced techniques and drills players will use throughout their Canadian middle and high-school careers in the quest for ring number two. Along with Richardson, players were graced with the wisdom of Lady Cat legends Maci Merket—currently a Wayland Baptist point guard—and state champion post Vanessa Guthrie.

With the recent success of the program, interest has never been higher as dozens of prospective hard wood stars graced the court. Above, Ahleigh Rowden shows some moves in front of a collection of peers in a ball-handling and layup drill Tuesday morning.

Photos by Peyton Aufill