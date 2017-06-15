Canadian’s cultural district application goes to Austin

Two members of the CARE Commission hand-delivered a three-dimensional application to the Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) in Austin on Monday morning. CARE (Cultural Arts and Recreation Enhancement) President Wendie Cook and artist Doug Ricketts made the trip with six boxes-within-boxes containing tactile proof of Canadian’s cultural assets. The deadline for the application for a cultural district designation is today, June 15.

The 3D application included • Gloves, admission pass, and collection highlights of The Citadelle Art Museum • Waxed mesquite and enamel art piece, representing Prairie View Furniture/Doug Ricketts • Bottle caps, and photos of signed plaques of the musicians, from the Stumblin’ Goat Saloon • Piece of a costume, script page, and program of a Canadian Arts Alliance Community Theater production • Student art pieces and used paintbrushes, representing Canadian River Art • Turkey feather, map of Gene Howe Wildlife Management Area, and photography examples of Dick Wilberforce’s work, representing Lake Marvin, Gene Howe, and eco-tourism • Wristband, brochure, and guitar picks, representing the Canadian River Music Festival.

In addition, the vellum envelope contains brochures, advertising pieces, and other promotional materials representing each historical, artistic, musical, and cultural entities, including the River Valley Pioneer Museum, Sunset Park, the Rodeo, historic churches and buildings, and all other points within the district boundaries.

The application also included a cultural district map, a five-minute promotional video, an organizational chart, resolutions by local governmental entities, and a copy of the city’s Comprehensive Plan—and the written application itself, with letters of support, and other documentation. The decision will be announced in September.

