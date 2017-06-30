RVPM shows ‘Thorns and Horns—Where the Buffalo Roamed’ by Dallas Mayer

Oklahoma Panhandle painter Dallas Mayer is being featured in a one-woman show at the River Valley Pioneer Museum. Entitled “Thorns and Horns—Where the Buffalo Roamed,” the exhibit lives up to its name and her own moniker for herself as “100-Percent Ranch Lady Artist.”

The more than 50 works are a vibrant view of ranch life and the High Plains landscape. Cattle are some of her favorite subjects. There are two pieces relating to the March 6 wildfires that affected so many ranchers and cattle in the area.

River Valley Pioneer Museum will be open Tuesday, July 4,

from 11 am to 4 pm, with art demonstrations throughout the day.

The Dallas Mayer exhibit will be on display through July 31.