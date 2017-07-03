Alphonse Mucha, Master of Art Nouveau, highlighted by The Citadelle

Alphonse Mucha was “big into symbolism,” observed Samantha Schafer, education programmer at The Citadelle Art Foundation. “Art Nouveau is known as ‘Le style Mucha’—forever, because he was such an influence on it,” she said.

Approximately 70 pieces, vintage lithographs, original drawings, and paintings, comprise this exhibition, “Alphonse Mucha: Master of Art Nouveau.”

The effect of these wonderful works is stunning, as some of them are about 7 feet tall. If you come into this exhibit slightly ignorant of the term Art Nouveau, be sure that you will leave much more educated about it, if not an expert. And … you will love the style, all the while realizing you have become a huge fan.

Also be aware of the symbols embedded in flowers, on dresses, and on backgrounds, as well as in the fonts. Mucha was one of the most significant artists in all of Europe from 1895 to 1910. His personal history is fascinating.

The show will be on display through Aug. 15 and an opening reception will be held on July 15. On July 4th, The Citadelle will be open from 1–4 pm and there also will be Croquet on the Lawn. $10 adults; $8 ages 65+; 18 & under free.

The poster below was for an 1894 Paris theater production starring Sarah Bernhardt.

