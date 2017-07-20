HCSO, Rangers search home for clues to Brown case

Investigators with both the Texas Rangers and Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office secured a home here in Canadian around 8 pm Tuesday evening, and conducted a series of forensics tests, collecting evidence that they thought might be linked to the disappearance of Canadian teenager, Thomas Brown, last November.

However, late yesterday afternoon, Sheriff Nathan Lewis reported that all test results proved negative for human blood, and that the Texas Rangers had ruled it out as a crime scene.

The investigation resulted from a tip . . .

