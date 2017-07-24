Fund established to help injured firefighter

Cody Graves was a volunteer firefighter for the Locust Grove Volunteer Fire Department when he was called out to fight the large grass fire near Perryton in March. That fire ultimately burned 318,056 acres, and took the lives of one young man and 1,500-plus head of cattle.

While battling the fire alongside other Locust VFD firefighters, Graves suffered a debilitating back injury. That injury has prevented him from working, and ultimately resulted in his termination as an employee of the ranch where he had been living and working for several years.

After learning of his trouble, the Locust Grove VFD stepped up to help raise money for Graves and his family, who now are faced with medical expenses, loss of income, and relocation expenses.

“We decided we wanted to do something for our own because it happened here in our station,” Cody Mathews, a fellow firefighter said. “We need to take care of our brother; this is a family.”

“Our goal at the Locust Grove VFD is to raise enough money to help Cody recuperate from his injuries until he is able to work again,” said Mathews. “As of this moment, we don’t know how long it may be before that happens.”

“Any gift, no matter how big or small,” he added, “will be greatly appreciated and considered a joyful act of love.”

Locust Grove VFD is offering an incentive for people who want to donate: for every $100 donated, donors get a chance to win a 50-caliber Barrett M99 rifle, with scope and ammunition, valued at over $6,000. The drawing will be held Dec. 31, 2017.

Those wishing to help this firefighter and his family may do so online by going to the gofundme account established for the family’s benefit, or by mailing checks to Happy State Bank at 900 E. Main, Canadian, TX 79014. Make all checks payable to Locust Grove Volunteer Fire Department, FBO: Cody Graves and family.