Wildfire memorial dedication set for Tuesday

On Tuesday, July 25, George and Beth Briant and Doug and Cathy Ricketts will unveil and dedicate a memorial to the first responders, volunteers, and many generous people who donated feed, hay, supplies, fencing material, and money to this community after the March wildfire. The ceremony is scheduled for 10 am at the River Valley Pioneer Museum. The memorial is a special sculpture created by artist Doug Ricketts of Lipscomb entitled “The Ties That Bind.”