EDC survey about local internet requirements now available

The EDC is distributing a survey designed to gather information about internet needs for homes and businesses in Canadian. For several months, a committee of local technology experts and city officials has been researching the possibility of obtaining an alternative fiber line to build a better internet infrastructure and increase broadband availability in town.

In May, the EDC approved the hiring of Mighty River, a company they have tasked with the job of creating a request for proposal that leverages the city’s, county’s, and school district’s assets for the project.

The business survey can be found here; the residential survey can be found here.