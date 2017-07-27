Search is underway for Wheeler County teenager

Allison Dickey, 15, was last seen on the evening of Sunday, July 23, when she went to bed around 10:30 pm. The Wheeler County teenager was discovered missing from her home in Allison by her guardian around 7:30 am the next morning.

The 15-year-old is 5’2, weighs 104 pounds, and has brown hair with blonde tips and green eyes. It is unknown what clothing she was wearing when last seen, but she is believed to be carrying a pink and black backpack and makeup bag with her. Allison’s direction of travel is unknown.

On Tuesday afternoon, Flap-Air Helicopter pilot Trey Webb was called in to help search for the missing girl, but was unable to find any sign of her. In the neighboring community of Canadian, the report of her disappearance raised the haunting specter of Thomas Brown’s disappearance in the early hours of Thanksgiving morning, only eight months ago. Webb has also logged countless hours in the air search for some sign of Brown. That search continues, with very little indication from local and state law enforcement authorities and private investigators that they are any closer to solving the case.

Facing growing criticism over that an Amber Alert had not yet been issued for Allison, Wheeler County Sheriff Wes Crites issued a statement, saying that certain criteria must be met before the state will issue an alert. “So far…we do not have all the information required by the state to approve an Amber Alert,” Sheriff Crites said. “As we continue the investigation, we hope we will gather enough information to meet the needs of the state….”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office at 806.826.5537.