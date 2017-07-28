Garage Sales This Week

6TH ANNUAL Make Our Stuff Your Stuff Garage Sale. Saturday, July 29, 8 am – noon, 213 N. 7th Street. Stuff, stuff and more stuff!

_______________

MOVING SALE Saturday, July 29, 8 am – ? 14904 County Road N, 3 miles south of Canadian, 1/2 mile east, first house on left. Lots of miscellaneous stuff.

_______________

HUGE THREE FAMILY garage sale. Saturday, 8 am-noon, 228 Cheyenne. Lots of everything for everyone. Clothes, crafts, electronics, kitchen stuff, etc. You name it we have it.