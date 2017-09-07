Pampa man killed in truck/train collision Wednesday afternoon

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) was called to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday on Rafter L Road near US-60 in Roberts County, resulting in the death of one person.

At approximately 2:04 p.m., Rustin Horton, 27, of Pampa, was driving a 2013 Western Star truck tractor /semi-trailer south on Rafter L Road approaching a railroad crossing, approximately six miles east of Miami. A train was traveling eastbound on the railroad tracks which run parallel to US-60. Horton failed to yield right of way to the train and attempted to cross the tracks in the path of the train. The train collided into the passenger side of the truck tractor causing extensive damage.

The road conditions were dry and no other vehicles were involved. Horton was not wearing his seat belt. No one on the train was injured.

Horton was pronounced dead at the scene by Roberts County Justice of the Peace, Tresa Seuhs.

PHOTOS PROVIDED BY SHERIFF NATHAN LEWIS