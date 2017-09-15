Wildcats hungry for more after River Road win

A 42-point win and the Wildcats aren’t satisfied.

Despite coming away with a dominating 56-14 victory over River Road (0-2) Friday night, No. 5 Canadian (2-0) felt very blasé over the whole affair.

“We were expecting them to let down,” said linebacker Levi Long. “That’s our fault. [We should] expect our opponent to always be relentless so we always play relentless. We failed to do that in the second half.”

After jumping out to a commanding 42-7 lead in the first half, the Wildcats scored just 7 points in each of the final two quarters, coasting the final . . .

Photos by Peyton Aufill

