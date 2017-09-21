Wildcat Football 9/21/17

The Canadian Wildcats travel to Stratford this week to face the Elks at 7:00 PM.

Follow the action live on our Twitter or Facebook pages.

Thanks to Canadian Sign Company for sponsoring our Gameday banner; to High Plains Veterinary Services, Edward Jones, Hadaway Engineering, and Canadian EDC for sponsoring our weekly Wildcat Pick ‘Ems; to Alexander’s Grocery & Deli for sponsoring Eyes on 1-3A; to GDI and the Wildcat Booster club for sponsoring the box scores; Cat’s Paw for sponsoring Ask Willie; and to Sugar Shack for sponsoring our weekly stats. We would also like to thank all the businesses who allow us to publish our sponsor pages each week (click thumbnails above for full images).