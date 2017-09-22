Defense paves the road to victory for Wildcats

Consider the 2016 Wildcats avenged.

Friday night, the 2017 squad rolled into Perryton and right over the Rangers, to a 36-0 shutout victory, redeeming themselves after letting the Rangers off with a 24-14 victory last year.

“We feel great,” said senior linebacker Luis Vera. “We still gotta work on some stuff and get better.”

It’s the standard line in the No. 5 Wildcat program (3-0) to improve throughout the season, but there was a little cause for concern Friday night, when the high-powered Canadian offense only led the now 0-3 Rangers, 8-0. Perryton, through their first two games, had given up 77 points.

“The negative was probably offensively,” said Head Coach Chris Koetting. “We’re having trouble…”

Photos by Peyton Aufill

