Wildcat cross-country runs away with host meet championship

There’s no place like home.

The Wildcat cross-country team took full advantage of familiar territory on Saturday morning as they raced to their first meet victory this season at the pavilion here in Canadian, defeating Perryton by a slim margin, 42-46.

“We’re doing really well,” said freshman Rylun Clark. “The first two meets we had injuries and didn’t do as well. We’re starting to pick it up.”

Clark led his team to their victory placing second overall (18:34) behind only Perryton’s Martin Garcia (18:20).

“It’s very difficult and hot outside,” said Clark. “Those last 200 meters, after I passed that guy…”

Photos by Peyton Aufill

