Wildcats shut down Stratford ‘rivalry’

Consider the Canadian and Stratford rivalry squashed.

It’s not a rivalry if one team never wins. The No. 5 Wildcats (4-0) made sure of that as they kept the No. 9 Elks (3-1) under their thumbs for the fourth-consecutive year and sixth-consecutive victory, Friday night, defeating Big Blue 40-7. Canadian has now outscored their rival over the last five meetings, 178-27.

Both teams appeared evenly matched through the first quarter though, holding their opponent scoreless before Air Canada took off. Piloting the F-16 was none other than triggerman Casen Cavalier.

Cavalier (21-37, 233 yds, 4 TDs, 13 car, 210 yds, 2 TDs) broke the game wide open with his first score, a run that had him rumbling for 66 yards past every single…

Photos by Peyton Aufill

