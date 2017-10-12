Sub-varsity Cats roll over Vernon and River Road

Still perfect.

The Vernon JV gave the Cats (5-0) their best shot on the road, but Canadian prevailed 22-16 to remain unbeaten through their predistrict slate.

Reagan Cochran (3 rec, 57 yds, 2 TD) opened the scoring for the Cats with a 26-yard pass from Josh Culwell (16-28, 2 TD, INT). Culwell then connected with Rhet Pennington to go up a quick 8-0 in the first quarter.

The offenses dried up for the remainder of the half before exploding in the third quarter. Vernon scored on a 67-yard pass and converted the PAT run to tie the game. Canadian quickly answered on a 2-yard run by Culwell. The Cats kept the lead for good when Culwell and Cochran connected on another touchdown pass for 19 yards.

Canadian racked up 307 yards of offense, but the key to the victory was holding the Lions to only 248 yards thanks to team leaders Cochran (INT), Pennington (12 tkls), and Israel Gurerro (10 tkls).

Meanwhile, back in Canadian, the CMS Cats swept River Road.

The eighth-grade Cats (2-1) blew up their purple foes, 52-12 thanks to beefy performances by Angel Garcia, Landon Saenz, and Jake Krehbiel.

The seventh-grade Cats notched their first victory on the season, defeating River Road, 18-6.

Cree Waite connected with Nick Salas on a 3-yard touchdown pass to jump ahead, 6-0.

River Road answered with a55-yard interception return for a touchdown. The knot would be broken shortly after when Waite connected with Jared Barrera for a 45-yard touchdown.

The Cats locked up the win with a 33-yard run by Isay Ramirez late in the third quarter.

Canadian managed to force three turnovers including forced fumbles by Calynn Henderson and Trace Mitchell, and an interception by Jaxtyn Valenzuela.

“I’m really proud of how this group has improved over the last week,” said Head Coach Chase Palmore. “They were challenged up front to be more physical and they rose to that challenge. We start district this week and I am excited to see how much we improve week to week trying to win a district championship.”

The sub-varsity squads return to action tonight in district play when they face rival Childress. The JV team will host the Bobcats at 6 pm, while the CMS teams will travel and kickoff at 5 pm.

Photos by Peyton Aufill

