In split vote, school board sends girls softball to home plate

The school administration building was packed, Monday evening, with parents and students—many of them wearing black-and-gold t-shirts—awaiting the board’s decision on the future of an official girls’ softball program at Canadian ISD.

With several options to delay implementation of the program on the table, trustee Larry Smith offered his motion to begin an outlaw girls softball program in the spring of 2018, evolving to a UIL-approved one in 2019. Five of seven board members raised their hands in support and board president Larry Gatlin pronounced the motion successful.

The brief silence that followed that announcement was startling, Gatlin admitted later, prompting him to clarify what had just happened. “Ladies, let’s play ball,” he announced, and the room broke out in cheers and tears, momentarily disrupting the meeting.

