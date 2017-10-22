Oasis Truck Stop killer loses his final appeal

Marvin Baumeister, the man who strangled and killed Oasis Truck Stop cashier Imogene French in June of 1999, died this week, while still incarcerated in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility.

French’s daughter, Sue Edwards, contacted The Record today to say that she had received a call from a TDCJ official, reporting that Baumeister died sometime Monday night.

Baumeister had been diagnosed earlier this year as having stage 4 cancer, and given only six months to live. In early June, the family was told that Baumeister had requested early release from prison, having served only 14 years of his 99-year sentence. After reading reports of his possible release in The Record, many area residents, who remembered Mrs. French fondly, sent letters of protest to TDCJ’s parole division, whose response was swift. Baumeister’s request was denied.

Edwards reported this week that Baumeister had filed another request for early release, and that her family was notified on Monday that a hearing would be conducted the following day. “We responded with letters again,” she said.

That was to be Baumeister’s final appeal, however. On Tuesday, Edwards received another call, reporting that her mother’s killer had died during the night.

“We finally have closure,” French said, “so that’s a good thing.”