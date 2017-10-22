MISSING: Search teams collect possible evidence in Tom Brown case on Lake Marvin Road, find cell phone, gun case

A team of 135 volunteers searched along a 10-mile stretch of Lake Marvin Road Saturday morning, looking for evidence related to the Thanksgiving Day disappearance of Canadian High School student Thomas Brown nearly a year ago.

In the several hours-long search that ensued, over 30 bags of potential evidence—including an iPhone 6 and a small zippered gun case—were collected by law enforcement authorities who had also volunteered to help. Those bags were turned over to the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office, along with documentation showing the date, time, description and GPS coordinates of the location in which the objects inside were found.

