What a busy Fall Foliage Festival weekend—so many places to go, and so much to see. The River Valley Pioneer Museum had a wonderful turnout for its annual quilt show. The total number of quilts on display was 52, which made for a room full of color and patterns. Museum visitors had the chance to vote for a favorite, proving to be difficult with so many to choose from. Mary Jane Fast’s “Twilled Flower Stars” quilt with hand twilling, was the crowd favorite.