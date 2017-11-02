Sunday’s Share the Love Run blessed by beautiful weather, good turnout

Last Sunday afternoon’s 7th Annual Share the Love Memorial 5K Fun Run/Walk brought out about a hundred walkers and runners on a beautiful fall afternoon to help raise funds to benefit the families of three young Canadian men who were the victims of tragic events over the last year.

Lane Oles was injured in a horse riding accident on March 3. Cade Koch died in the wildfire of March 6, leaving behind a pregnant wife. Isaac Lewis was injured in a car accident on March 26. While both Oles and Lewis survived those accidents, they are still battling the effects of their injuries today. Cade’s young widow, Sierra, moved back to Hobbs, New Mexico, to live with her parents, and on Saturday, Oct. 28—a day before the fun run—gave birth to their 7 lb, 13 oz, son, David Alan Koch.

Share the Love co-organizer Landon Landry said he was still unsure how much money the run had raised because contributions are still coming in. “It’s hard to put a number on it,” Landry said.

However, the day’s success was already evident. One of the highlights: Isaac Lewis walked the entire route. “They kept asking him if he wanted to stop and ride back,” Landry said, “but he told them, ‘I can’t stop. Mr. Bentley wouldn’t do that.’”

Isaacs was referring to longtime public school educator Randall Bentley, an avid runner and PE teacher, who shared his enthusiasm for and commitment to the importance of physical conditioning with legions of Canadian students. The Share the Love 5K Fun Run/Walk was originally staged in February 2011 to benefit Randall’s family, after he suffered severe head injuries in a fall from a barn roof.

Isaac’s words show the true spirit of the event, Landry said. “Every year, it seems we have someone do something that people didn’t think could be done,” he said. “Miracles happen every day. It’s just that most of us don’t recognize them when they happen.”

“The money may come and go, but the spirit of the run never changes,” Landry added.

To continue the good work that Share the Love accomplishes, contributions can still be sent to Share the Love, PO Box 1000, Canadian, TX 79014. For more information, contact Landry at 806.323.9866.