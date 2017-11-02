Lady Cats pick up where they left off—No. 1

It felt like just yesterday, the clock struck zero in San Antonio, and the Canadian Lady Cats brought home their first state championship.

Actually, it’s already been eight months, and now, for the first time ever, the Lady Cats will have to defend what they’d rightfully claimed as theirs back on March 3.

Tuesday will mark the beginning of the 2017-18 Lady Cat basketball campaign, and their defense of the 2017, 3A state championship. No doubt, the state is on full awareness with Canadian entering the season ranked at No. 1.

“We have a bigger target on our back this year,” said senior guard Caroline Cook.

“This is an honor to defend a state title,” said senior post Emily Alexander. “Not many teams get to do that.”

Last season, the highly veteran and deep Lady Cats pummeled their way through 33 teams. This year’s squad looks a lot different.

Canadian graduated five seniors last season, and filling their shoes will be a difficult task, but not insurmountable…

