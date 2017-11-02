Consistent Cats statistically spank Spearman

Nothing less than domination will suffice for the No. 4 Wildcats (8-0, 3-0).

For the second week in a row, the Canadian defensive statistics read more like a golf score as the Wildcats held their rival Spearman (4-4, 2-1) to -1 yards rushing in a 56-8 blowout.

Make no mistake either, the defense pitched their fourth shutout of the season—the lone touchdown coming by way of a Lynx 55-yard scoop-and-score, with less than 30 seconds to go, against the Canadian offensive reserves.

Whatever the Lynx’s hoped their shifting, single-wing offense would do to confuse the Wildcats didn’t work.

Altogether, the Blackade allowed only 6 total yards of offense and four first downs, thanks in large part to 25 tackles for loss, led by Ethan Brewster (8 tkl, 6 TFL, sack) and Tyler Richardson (8 tkl, 5 TFL).

“Coach Cav was focused on the run,” said Trent Evans. “We have great linebackers. Cornerbacks came down and played a little linebacker this week. They did a great job. Our defensive line did awesome. They read their keys, they know where they’re going, and we…”

