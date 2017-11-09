Unexpected moments top predictable outcome in Canadian Dimmitt beatdown

The Canadian Wildcats are a beautiful combination of savagery and tenderness. No game showed it better than senior night in Dimmitt, where the No. 4 Wildcats (9-0, 4-0) abused the Bobcats (1-8, 0-4), 67-7, and giving up the shutout was the most important play of the game.

Canadian performed as expected, quickly jumping out to a 26-0 first-quarter lead, and extending it to 53-0 by the half.

The Air Canadian offensive machine ran at full throttle, putting up 559 yards of offense, 303 on the ground, while only committing a single penalty, a single turnover, and a lone punt.

Veteran running back Caleb Martinez (8 car, 64 yds, 2 TD) opened the floodgates for the Wildcats on a 3-yard touchdown run, but the next score was a bit more interesting. Freshman Hayze Hufstedler (8 car, 59 yds, 2 TD) made his varsity debut with his own 3-yard score. After that, the seasoned backs returned to work as Alexis Flores (5 car, 62 yds, TD)…

Photos by Peyton Aufill

