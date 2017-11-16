Undefeated district champions: Wildcats take it to Tulia in regular-season finale

Say it with me—undefeated district champions.

It feels good. Even better to the 18 seniors that went out with a bang, Friday night, capping a perfect, 10-0 regular season with a dominating, 62-7 trouncing of Tulia. Even better that it came on their final game in Wildcat Stadium, celebrated with thunderous applause and dazzling pyrotechnics.

Tulia (2-8, 2-3) was coming off a heartbreaking loss to Spearman the previous link, as the Hornets faltered down the stretch, losing 40-33. One might have expected the Hornets to limp their way into Wildcat Stadium, but quarterback Shawn Kelly put the scare into fans, answering Alexis Flores’ (13 car, 70 yds, 2 TD) opening score with a 67-yard breakaway touchdown.

Alas, it only served to enrage the Wildcats, who put up 55 unanswered points from that moment in a barrage of scores and big hits.

“We had concerns about their big-play ability,” said Head Coach Chris Koetting, “and they got us one time. Other than that, they…”

To read the rest of this story, check out this week’s edition of The Canadian Record.



Photos by Peyton Aufill



To view, and purchase, these photos and more, check out our complete online gallery.