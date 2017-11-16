Bubble burst: Wellington knocks Cats off high horse in home debut

The No. 1 Lady Cats (2-1) returned home, Tuesday night, for the first time since being crowned state champions back in March.

A new banner hung next to the two Wildcat championships, celebrating last year’s achievement. The team was introduced pregame as “the state champion Lady Cats.”

And Wellington couldn’t care less.

The 2A Lady Sky Rockets exploded off the tarmac and held off the Lady Cats, spoiling the 2017 home opener, 42-43.

“We had this attitude of, ‘We did it once,’” said senior Emily Alexander. “‘We’re good.’ Last year, what made us a championship team was every day in practice, we made sure we improved. I’m not pushing myself every day. We’ve had this attitude of entitlement. We’re the Canadian Lady Cats. We don’t lose. It doesn’t matter who [our opponent] is. We’ll go out, play them, and win. That’s not how it went tonight.”

The first quarter was bad. Bad enough that despite winning the next three frames…

