‘Stepping out of the box’: The Citadelle Veterans Day art project at CES

by Laurie Ezzell Brown

Last Thursday’s Veterans Day art project at Canadian Elementary School was the culmination of three, hour-long, sessions with each of four groups of second-graders, taught by The Citadelle Art Foundation’s Wendie Cook and her assistants.

The project’s inspirational genesis was a book by former President George W. Bush, Portraits of Courage, which features oil paintings and stories of 64 members of the United States military, who have served since 9/11. It was also inspired by the school district’s recent commitment to transform the educational process, by de-emphasizing the STAAR test and, as Superintendent Kyle Lynch said, “creating a new standard of accountability that matters to us.”

“I got George Bush’s book and thought, you know, we can do this here,” Cook said, “knowing that my boys learn more if there’s somebody sitting in front of them. Now that Canadian ISD is a District of Innovation, they’re expecting their teachers to step out of the known box, and really foster new programs.”

It seemed like the perfect opportunity for her first art project with Canadian’s second-grade classes.

