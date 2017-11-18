Prayer vigil marks one-year anniversary of Thomas Brown’s disappearance

The group, Moms4Tom, is hosting a prayer vigil for missing Canadian teenager Thomas Brown to be held at 6:30 pm on Wednesday evening, Nov. 22.

The vigil will take place in the soccer field across from Jones Pavilion at the Hemphill County Recreation Complex. Canadian’s First United Methodist Church Youth Pastor Cory Campbell will lead those gathered in prayer. CHS senior Emily Alexander will lead the group in song. The family may choose to say a few words.

All are welcome to attend this vigil, held on the one-year anniversary of Tom’s still-unsolved disappearance.