Bi-district Champions: Wildcats extend opening-round winning streak to 16

The bi-district round of high school football playoffs can normally be a ho-hum affair. This year, however, the first round witnessed a state champion, two state finalists, and four semifinalists all going down in their opening game.

Not the Wildcats (11-0).

No, the No. 4 Wildcats did what they do best—demoralized a hapless four-seed in a glorified scrimmage.

Stanton’s paltry 2-8 record, entering the game, had already raised some eyebrows. Canadian’s 63-7 victory all but reassured that the Wildcats and Buffaloes were on completely different planes.

Canadian ran up a 49-0 halftime lead using every manner of weaponry in their arsenal. Nine different Wildcats scored a touchdown in the rout—Matthew Lynch (7 rec, 117 yds, 2 TD) the lone exception with two scoring catches. The Buffaloes would have probably been happier to see Lynch sit this one out, as the senior ran up his most catches since…

To read the rest of this story, check out this week’s edition of The Canadian Record.

Photos by Peyton Aufill

To view and purchase these photos, and more, check out our complete online gallery.