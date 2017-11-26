Caden Cleveland critically injured in one-vehicle rollover November 18

Former Canadian resident Caden Cleveland, 24, was critically injured last Saturday night, November 18, in a one-vehicle rollover on a dirt road at an undisclosed location in New Mexico. Cleveland was flown to Lubbock’s University Medical Center, where he is being treated for back and spinal cord damage.

Doctors performed an MRI last Sunday to determine the extent of damage to his spinal cord. Early reports were that he had been placed on a ventilator, and that there was no movement in his legs. On Tuesday, Caden underwent surgery, during which the T2-T6 vertebrae were fused to allow for stabilization.

Yesterday, friends reported that following removal of the breathing tubes, Caden had experienced a slight setback and the tubes were replaced. His doctors increased the anxiety medications Caden was receiving in the hope that when he is awake, he will struggle less.

Caden’s mother, Shari Bukowski, is in Lubbock with him, along with other friends and family members. Shari has expressed her deep gratitude for the community’s continued prayers,

Updates will be reported here and in the weekly print edition of The Canadian Record as they are available. In addition, updates are being posted on a Facebook page set up for that purpose, called Prayers for Caden Support Group.

Cards of encouragement can be sent to:

UMC Health System

SICU 21

Attn: Caden Cleveland

602 Indiana Avenue

Lubbock, Tx 79415

Flowers are not allowed for patients in ICU.