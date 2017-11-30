Senate Tax Plan: Catastrophic for Texas families

A Guest Editorial by Dick Lavine, Senior Fiscal Analyst

Center for Public Policy Priorities

THE U.S. SENATE could vote this week on a catastrophic tax bill that would have horrendous effects on Texans and their families. We need to let our senators know now that we oppose this dangerous proposal.

The Senate tax plan would give enormous, permanent giveaways to wealthy households and corporations, while adding $1.5 trillion to the deficit. And to pay for these giveaways, the bill would raise taxes on many middle-income families and increase the number of uninsured Americans by 13 million people.

Starting in 2019, the bill would repeal a key provision of the Affordable Care Act (ACA or “Obamacare”), causing millions of people to become uninsured and raising premiums for millions of others. In Texas, individual market premiums for a family of four would increase by $1,730.

By adding to the federal deficit, the tax bill will force future cuts to programs that benefit low- and moderate-income families. The 4.1 million Texans who rely on Medicaid for health insurance, and the 4 million recipients of SNAP food assistance could be at risk. And estimates from the independent Congressional Budget Office suggest that the tax plan fallout could also lead to $1.8 billion in Medicare cuts for Texans in 2018.

Call your U.S. senators today at 202.224.3121, and tell them you oppose the tax bill.