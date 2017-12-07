Santa Comes To Town

Christmas season has arrived in Canadian. A firetruck driven by Scott Brewster rolled up Main Street Saturday morning, and a gaggle of excited children awaited eagerly in front of the Hemphill County Library as Santa climbed out.

While children waited for their time with Santa, they were able to color on sheets provided by the library. Pictures with Santa were taken by Natalie Pino of Peanut Photo, and can be viewed at her website. They will also be featured in the Christmas edition of The Canadian Record on December 21, 2017.

After giving Santa their Christmas lists, children were encouraged to visit the River Valley Pioneer Museum for Christmas Crafting. The museum staff provided everything the kids needed to make their own Christmas ornaments, and were quick to offer any needed assistance.

Photos by Ray Weeks