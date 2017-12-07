Real Estate This Week

HOUSE FOR SALE: 2-BR, 1-BA, 3-small rooms in basement. 502 S. 3rd Street. Call 806.217.1009.

_____

FOR SALE: 2015 CMH double-wide on 2 acres of land. 4-BR, 2-BA, 2-living areas. Central H&A. Completely electric. Open floor plan. $128,000 OBO. Will consider offers. Outside city limits. Contact 806.217.1654 or 806.217.1564 for more information.

_____

FOR SALE: 2,100 sq ft, 3-bedroom, 1-3/4 bath house located at 1440 Willard. Large kitchen, large utility, walk-in closets, 1-car garage. Call 806.334.1699.

_____

FOR SALE: 4-bedroom, 2-bath house located at 905 Conklin. Price reduced to $185,000. Call 806.217.0974.