You’ve Got Mail!

Voter registrar Debbie Ford mailed out new yellow voter registration certificates this week to Hemphill County residents who are registered voters. Those who have not received their cards in the mail, and who believe they should have, are asked to contact Ford’s office at 806.323.6661, or to stop by the county tax collector’s office at the courthouse. If you did receive a card, please check it to make sure the information is accurate. If it is not, report any errors by calling 806.323.6661. All voter registration certificates should be signed upon receipt in order to validate them.