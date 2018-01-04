Allison Dickey disappears for third time on December 24

For the third time since July, Allison Dickey has been reported missing.

The 15-year-old disappeared from Spring, Texas, on the day before Christmas, and may be traveling to southeast Texas, according to a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Allison first disappeared from her rural Wheeler County home in July, and was found unharmed, five weeks later, in Carthage, Missouri. She was found in the company of her abductor, Charles W. Kuentzel II, 21. Kuentzel was subsequently arrested and charged with multiple counts of kidnap and endangering the welfare of a child—both first-degree felonies—in both Missouri and Texas.

Allison was returned to her home, and started the 2017-18 school year with her classmates at Ft. Elliott CISD. But in October, in an attempt to stop rumors that were circulating about her daughter, Allison’s mother, Kay Dickey, reported that she had been sent to a child help center in San Antonio.

At the beginning of December, Allison disappeared again. “We have only questions. No answers,” her mother wrote.

“I just want her home,” her sister, LaDonna Jean Hardegree of Amarillo, said then—expressing her anger and frustration that Allison had left what the family believed to be a secure facility. “There is no help in our society when it comes to victims or children. There is only help in place for the criminal to be rehabilitated. We’re still trying to get her help from the first adult predator and family who took advantage of her.”

On December 8, Allison was again reported found, with no details provided. But on the day before Christmas, she disappeared for the third time—this time from Spring. Her disappearance has been reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which asks that anyone who sees her, report that sighting by calling their hotline at 1.800.843.5678, by contacting the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 1.936.760.5800, or by clicking on this link.