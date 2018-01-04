Canadian’s first AKC Star Puppy Class graduates

On Dec. 28, the first AKC Star Puppy Class taught in Canadian graduated seven local puppies that excelled in basic puppy obedience, as well as the beginning level for a Trick Dog title through Do More With Your Dog, a national organization located in California.

The classes were hosted by Dr. and Mrs. Heath Hayden at High Plains Veterinary Services over a period of six weeks, and taught by Jo Humphrey, founder of Panhandle Area Community Therapies of Perryton. Humphrey trains dogs to be registered through Alliance of Therapy Dogs, a national organization; administers tests for certain AKC titles; and has more than 30 years experience training and showing dogs in competition and obedience.

Some puppies from this class will continue through the training process to become therapy dogs and will eventually visit the local nursing home, retirement center, and hospital, and will participate as Reading Education Assistance Dogs in the local school system.