Presbyterians wrap up a year of construction

The First Presbyterian Church, established in 1889, celebrated its newest addition with a building dedication on Sunday that included a performance by the Oklahoma Scottish Pipes and Drums Band. The plan was for the group to perform in Gazebo Park, but the cooler temperatures brought the event inside, in the dramatic hallway (at left) between the old and new areas that used to be the breezeway. Some furniture and fixtures are still arriving, but the dedication, appropriately, occurred exactly a year since the project began near the date of Epiphany. The contractor for the 11,000 square-foot addition and renovation was Page and Associates.

