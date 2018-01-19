INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY: $180,000 for 3 homes with an income of $2,000 per month.

1410 Willard: Warm and peaceful. 1721 Willard: Magnificent view. 208 N. 6th Street: Spacious and open. 803 Houston: Lots of character and updates, great price, 15175 Marshall Drive: Spectacular country home. 718 N. 8th Street: House w/shop. 302 Cheyenne: Affordable price. 316 S. 4th Street: Affordable price. In Miami: 301 Commercial: Spacious. 440 Harrah: Cute cottage. Christina Hadaway Realty LLC, P.O. Box 188, 711 West Birch Street, Canadian, Texas 79014. 806.255.0007, chadawayrealty@gmail.com.

HOUSE FOR SALE: 2-BR, 1-BA, 3-small rooms in basement. 502 S. 3rd Street. Call 806.217.1009.

FOR SALE: 2,100 sq ft, 3-bedroom, 1-3/4 bath house located at 1440 Willard. Large kitchen, large utility, walk-in closets, 1-car garage. Call 806.334.1699.