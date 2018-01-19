Tuesday’s West Texas Gas outage leaves 800 Canadian residents out in the cold

In photo above: West Texas Gas President Richard Hackett (center) of Midland, made a visit to Canadian Wednesday to meet with many of those who assisted in the response, including several company employees and independent contractors who helped bring customers back online after repairs were made. Among them were (from left): Lonnie Renecker, Amarillo Service Tech; Carson Bivins, Canadian District Manager; Dallas Fisher, Amarillo Service Tech; and Chris Graham, Texhoma Service Tech.

West Texas Gas customers in Canadian woke Tuesday morning to the stark reality of single-digit temperatures outside their homes, and plummeting temperatures inside. As early-risers reached to turn up their thermostats, they realized their heating units were churning out cold air and began calling the local natural gas provider.

Around 8:30 Tuesday evening, emergency crews recruited from around the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles to help restore service, completed their last meter check and relight, leaving one mop-up crew checking on homes and cleaning up a few stragglers. Of the company’s 1,127 customers within the city limits, 800 homes and businesses had been affected.

Many residents spent the day just trying to stay warm, despite temperatures as low as 4 degrees, with wind chills as low as -14 degrees.

