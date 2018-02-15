Early voting for primaries begins February 20

Yard signs sprout like early spring flowers, robocalls incessantly crowd voicemail, placards, postcards, and fundraising letters compete with post-holiday sale catalogs at the post office, folksy commercials play without ceasing on every available airwave. ‘Tis the season for political electioneering.

Texans head to the polls starting Feb. 20 through March 2 for early voting in advance of primary Election Day Tuesday, March 6. Public offices in contention include U.S. Senate, Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller of Public Accounts, Land Commissioner, Agricultural Commissioner, Railroad Commissioner, Texas Supreme Court, Court of Criminal Appeals, State Senate–District 31, State Representative–District 88, Court of Appeals, District Judge–31st Judicial District.

County primary contests include County Judge, District and County Clerk, and Justice of the Peace.

In addition to voting for candidates, voters will have the opportunity to vote on non-binding ballot propositions or referenda aimed at determining the priorities of the voters in each party’s primary.

Voters in this Texas primary choose who will run for office in the general election. Often elected officials are chosen in the primary election and conventions because many districts heavily favor one party over the other. The Democratic and Republican Parties choose their candidates in primaries. The Libertarian and Green Parties choose their candidates in party conventions.

Texas has open primaries. That means that all Texas voters can participate in any one of the events, but only one. Once a voter has voted in one party’s primary, that voter cannot participate in another party’s election or convention.

Voting in a primary does not commit one to vote for a particular candidate in the general election.

Here’s how to vote in this primary

Vote by mail by applying for a ballot by mail before Friday, Feb. 23. Voters may apply for a mail ballot if 65 or older, ill or disabled, or absent for the country during early voting and on Election Day. Students who will be away from their address on Election Day and during early voting may request by mail ballots. In some cases, first time voters will be asked to supply a copy of an ID to vote by mail. A ballot will be mailed to voters requesting one and must be completed and returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day, March 6, 2018.

Vote early at Hemphill County Courthouse at 400 Main Street in Canadian, Monday–Friday from 8 am-5 pm. Early voting runs from Feb. 20–March 2, 2018.

Voters must be registered in their county and provide ID. Texas requires most voters to show photo ID. Seven forms of approved photo ID include Texas driver license, Texas personal ID card issued by the DPS, Texas handgun license issued by DPS, U.S. military ID card containing photograph, U.S. citizenship certificate containing photograph, US passport, The ID forms must not be expired more than four years unless the voter is age 70 or older, for whom there is no limit on the expiration of the ID.

Vote on Primary Election Day, March 6, 2018 from 7 am – 7 pm at your precinct polling place. The list of polling places will be published in the Feb. 22 edition of The Canadian Record. Additional information is available online at League of Women Voters of Texas lwvtexas.org.