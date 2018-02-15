Big rig coming through …

If you want to stir up people and get all kinds of attention—actually worthy of a celebrity, or royalty, sighting—all you have to do is to roll a big truck though town. Wednesday morning, the phones started ringing and folks all along Highway 83 pulled out their cellphone cameras to take photos—all to notify anyone ahead, that there was a big rig traveling north.

Local TxDOT officials had been alerted to the arrival of a 1,344,000-pound, 365-foot long load coming through Canadian. According to TxDOT Road Maintenance Supervisor Scott Brewster, the semi was hauling a “slug catcher,” from the Midland-Odessa area, to the construction site of a big solar energy field in Kansas.

In order to make the trip and avoid underpasses, the load was diverted to US 83 for the trip north. Outfitted with 252 tires, the rig started its journey from just south of Wheeler, and sashayed through Canadian between 11 and 11:45, heading at 12 mph for the perilous curve at the intersection north of town near the Oasis Truck Stop.

The Record sent, not one, but two photographers out to the Oasis to see how the crew navigated the curve. Here at the office, we had to enlist the services of a switchboard operator to field all the calls we received. Our intrepid photographers had to wait for more than an hour for their subject to arrive. At one point, they thought they should just head south and meet up with it, but, no, they might have become stuck in traffic pulled over to give way for the big rig.

It was our deadline day, and we survived. And we could not give it much room in the print version of the paper, for various reasons, so we thought we’d give our readers the digital take.

—photos by Peyton Aufill and Ray Weeks