Taking the Western paperback for a ride

The Citadelle’s 9th Annual Valentine’s Day Social on Feb. 13 was a treat. The opening celebrated the Old West in the new exhibit, “The Artistry of the Western Paperback.” Art lovers enjoyed Certified Angus steaks with all the fixin’s, including cobbler, prepared by Cowboy Cook Darrel Narren. The gallery was a feast of popping colors—especially red/orange and yellow. Six artists are represented in the exhibit, with 36 of their illustrations for paperback book covers. The works of A. Leslie Ross, Robert Stanley, George Gross, Tom Ryan, Frank McCarthy, and Stanley Borack belong to a tradition of illustrators in the 1940s and 50s who created engaging covers for western tales of cowboys, villains, duels, and danger. The exhibit will be on display through May 25.