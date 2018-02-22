Early voting is brisk in March 6 party primaries

In the first two days of early voting in the Democratic and Republican party primary elections, sixty-four ballots have already been cast, according to Hemphill County Clerk Lisa Johnson.

On the staircase leading to the second floor of the Hemphill County Courthouse, traffic has been brisk, as voters take advantage of the short to non-existent waiting lines—and perhaps, even, the opportunity to put this hotly-contested election behind them. In the lead-up to election day on Tuesday, March 6, it is unlikely the rhetoric will cool off or the arrival of campaign literature will abate.

Here are a few primary election tips to keep in mind:

In March it’s all about primaries. Texas has open primaries. All voters can participate in one (and only one) of these primaries.

Voting in a primary does not commit one to vote for a particular candidate or party in the general election. However, if you signed a petition for a particular candidate, you are obligated to cast your vote in that party’s primary and—if necessary—primary runoff election.

Voting in a primary or signing a petition doesn’t register you with that party, but it does exclude you from participating in the other party’s primary and runoff election in that election year.

Between now and March 2, registered voters may cast early ballots. Hemphill County voters in all precincts may cast early ballots in Room 202 on the second floor of the Courthouse. Election officials are waiting there to reward early voters with a coveted “I Voted” sticker.

Voting in either the Democratic or Republican Party primaries officially takes place on Tuesday, March 6. Be sure to take your voter registration card, along with an approved photo ID, to exercise your right and responsibility as a citizen.

Polling places will be open from 7 am to 7 pm in the following locations:

Precinct 101–Hemphill County Courthouse–400 Main Street

Precinct 201–Canadian Fire Station–2 Main Street

Precinct 301–Baker Elementary School–723 Cheyenne Street

Precinct 302–Gem Community Building–16425 Co. Rd. S

Precinct 303–Precinct #3 Barn–9450 Co. Rd. 22

Precinct 401–Canadian ISD–Canadian High School–621 S. Fifth

Precinct information can be found below, or on an interactive map here.