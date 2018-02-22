Canadian’s blood drive is on for March 1

The Canadian Community Blood Drive, hosted by the Coffee Memorial Blood Center, is scheduled for Thursday, March 1, at the Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, located at 1013 4th Street. The event will take place from noon to 6 pm. Photo ID is required. Donors must be at least 17 years old. Donors who are age 16 may now donate with a signed parental consent form. Because it is KidsInc Donor Days, every donor from now until March 31 will receive a red t-shirt that says “It’s Gametime! Give Blood, Save a Life.” For an appointment, call 806.331.8833; or visit yourbloodinstitute.org.