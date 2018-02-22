For Allison Dickey and her family, there is hope at the end of a very long road

A Feb. 15 story in the Joplin Globe reported that charges against 22-year-old Carthage, Missouri, resident Charles W. Kuentzel Jr. had been dismissed by the Jasper County prosecutor’s office. Kuentzel stood accused of kidnapping Wheeler County 15-year-old Allison Dickey last summer, and taking her back to Missouri.

According to the report, Kuentzel had been scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on first-degree felony charges of kidnapping and child endangerment, but “the hearing was scuttled and the charges dismissed because of the state’s inability to locate the victim to arrange for her testimony in court.”

That was news to Allison’s mother, Kay Dickey, who just two days earlier had posted on Facebook that she and husband Richard were excited about the prospect of a weekend visit with their daughter at the treatment center where she is now living, near Spring, Texas. . . .

