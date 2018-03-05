Primary polling places open at 7 am tomorrow in these Hemphill County locations

Primary election day dawns bright and early at 7 am tomorrow, Tuesday, March 6. Polls will close at 7 pm. Some Hemphill County residents are reporting having received calls telling them their polling places have changed. They have not. Please disregard those calls, and advise your friends and neighbors to do the same.

Here is the official list of Primary polling locations in Hemphill County. Please note: All Democratic Primary polling will take place in one location at the Hemphill County Courthouse.

Republican Primary polling places will be open from 7 am to 7 pm in the following locations:

Precinct 101–Hemphill County Courthouse–400 Main Street

Precinct 201–Canadian Fire Station–2 Main Street

Precinct 301–Baker Elementary School–723 Cheyenne Street

Precinct 302–Gem Community Building–16425 Co. Rd. S

Precinct 303–Precinct #3 Barn–9450 Co. Rd. 22

Precinct 401–Canadian ISD–Canadian High School–621 S. Fifth

Precinct 402– Precinct 2 Barn–Hwy 277

All Democratic Primary polling will be conducted on March 6 at the Hemphill County Courthouse.

Precinct information can be found below, or on an interactive map here.