Revisiting Blarney Stones on St. Patrick’s Day

This is a repeat of a post of March 16, 2016

Toy Hobdy’s Blarney Stones …

Jan’et Schaef bakes Toy Hobdy’s Blarney Stones every St. Patrick’s Day and shares them. The Record office was the beneficiary of part of this year’s batch on Monday. This is a rich recipe, so be prepared for a little to go a long way.

Jan’et says she uses all Crisco for the 1 cup of shortening called for in the recipe, instead of splitting it between Crisco and butter. She also cuts the crust off before she ices them before rolling in the peanuts. This harkens back to another recipe she’s seen for the Blarneys that is much harder to make—where you whip egg whites, etc. It’s interesting to see all the variations when you Google recipes for Blarney Stones. I noticed many had powdered sugar in the cake itself.

Another tip is that Jan’et likes to use a cake pan that is a little bigger than the norm. She says it makes the squares more the size she likes. Her daughter, Tammie Pollard, of Kansas City, Missouri, said she recently saw Blarney Stones offered in a grocery store there. If you’re really going all the way with the St. Patty’s Day tradition, this could be dessert for an observance that includes Beef and Guinness Stew!

An Irish toast to friendship:

“Here’s to you and yours,

And to mine and ours,

And if mine and ours ever come

Across you and yours,

I hope you and yours will do

As much for mine and ours,

As mine and ours have done

For you and yours!”