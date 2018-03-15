Real Estate This Week

FOR SALE: 875 sq ft commercial building located at 112 S. 2nd. Complete remodel 2016. Kitchenette, full bath w/ shower, new windows, doors, tin ceiling, insulation, flooring. Two parking spots and courtyard in back. 95K. Serious inquiries only. Contact Ronda Bartlett 806.323.2265 (daytime).

HOUSE FOR SALE: 2-BR, 1-BA, 300 sq. ft. in basement, large enclosed patio. 502 S. 3rd Street. Call 806.217.1009.

FOR SALE: 2,100 sq ft, 3-bedroom, 1-3/4 bath house located at 1440 Willard. Large kitchen, large utility, walk-in closets, 1-car garage. Call 806.334.1699.