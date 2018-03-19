The Natural: Anderson’s four-year career points towards Lawton, Oklahoma

Calling Hannah Anderson a natural golfer wouldn’t be a stretch of a description.

While thousands of amateur golfers spend thousands of dollars and years of practice on the fairways to hone their hobby, Anderson has caught the eye of a collegiate program with just four years of competitive experience under her belt.

Last Thursday, the senior Lady Cat, and two-time individual regional-qualifier verbally committed her talents to Cameron University—a Division II school, a part of the Lone Star Conference, located in Lawton, Oklahoma.

“I’m just really excited and blessed that Coach Christi Williams sees something in me,” said Anderson. “She’s a great coach.”

What Williams sees is a talented fairway player with a background steeped…

